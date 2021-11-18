Melbourne [Australia], November 18 (ANI): Full capacity crowd is expected for the Boxing Day Test between England and Australia after the Victorian government announced all COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted.

The decision was taken after the state reached its vaccination targets. Earlier, it was being said that around 80,000 people would be allowed for the third Ashes Test.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews also said that there would be no limits on the number of people who could enter the MCG on Boxing Day.

"There are no more caps, there are no more quotients, no more rules in terms of how many people can be in different spaces," ESPNcricinfo quoted Andrews as saying.

"Whether it's 100000 at the MCG on Boxing Day or a smaller group standing up at the public bar of their local pub having a beer, this is the COVID normal that every Victorian has built," he added.

The people who are willing to enter the MCG for the Boxing Day Test, need to be fully vaccinated.

The five-match Ashes is slated to begin on December 8 at the Gabba, Brisbane. (ANI)

