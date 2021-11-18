The tennis fraternity is already worried about Peng Shuai who has been reported missing after her sexual allegations on ex-premier Zhang Gaoli. Amid rising concerns of her security, an email has surfaced which is claimed that the tennis star is fine and she is resting at home. China's state-owned television broadcaster CGTN released the email but Women's Tennis Association head Steve Simon, the WTA Chairman & CEO. However, Steve is having quite a hard time believing that the email was written by her or on her behalf. Naomi Osaka Raises Concerns After Peng Shuai Goes Missing, Chinese Tennis Star Had Accused Ex-Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli of Sexual Assault.

The 35-year-old had revealed on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo how she was harassed by Gaoli. However, the post was removed soon. Her account was active but no newer posts were put up. There were several red flags in the email the cursor was still visible and a few phrases like, "If the WTA publishes any more news about me, please verify with me, and release with my consent," only raised suspicion. In fact, on Wednesday we had Naomi Osaka raising concerns about Peng Shuai's whereabouts. Also, Novak Djokovic was hoping for her safety. Now here's the email by the Chinese tennis star.

Tweet:

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has sent an email to Steve Simon, the WTA Chairman & CEO, CGTN has learned. The email reads: pic.twitter.com/uLi6Zd2jDI — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) November 17, 2021

Later Simson released a statement and said that he has a hard time believing that the email was actually written by her. Furthermore, he said that the Chinese tennis star must be allowed to speak freely.

