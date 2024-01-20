Kuwait City [Kuwait], January 20 (ANI): Indian shooters Raiza Dhillon and Anantjeet Singh Naruka on Saturday secured Paris 2024 Olympic quotas for India in the women's and men's skeet events at the Asian Shotgun Championships 2024.

Naruka and Raiza won silver medals in the men's and women's skeet events, respectively. The two quotas took India's tally in shooting for the Olympics to 19.

In the women's skeet final, Jinmei Gao of China fired 56/60 to win the gold medal, ahead of Raiza Dhillon's 52/60. Ganemat Sekhon, the third Indian in the six-woman final, ended fourth with 30/40, while Maheshwari Chauhan of India took home the bronze medal with her 43/50 score.

In the qualifying round, Ganemat Sekhon finished second with a score of 117 out of 125 shots. Raiza Dhillon shot 115 as well, but after a shoot-off, she took sixth place. Maheshwari Chauhan shot 115 to take third place.

India won the gold medal in the women's skeet team event thanks to the three Indian shooters' cumulative score of 347 in the women's skeet qualifying round. Kazakhstan (333) took home the bronze, while China (342) took home the silver.

Anantjeet Singh Naruka, the silver medallist from the Asian Games, shot 56/60 to win the silver in the men's skeet final. Lee Meng Yuan of China Taipei won the gold medal with a score of 57/60, while Mohammad Aldaihani of Kuwait took home the bronze with a score of 47/50.

After placing second in the qualification round with a score of 121, Anantjeet Singh Naruka advanced to the men's skeet final. Gurjoat Khangura (113) and Munek Battula (113) came in 18th and 21st, respectively. India took home the bronze medal with a cumulative score of 347, while Kuwait (350) took home the silver and China (353) the gold. (ANI)

