After Rhythm Sangwan, now Vijayveer Sidhu secures the 17th quota of shooting in Paris Olympics in men's 25m rapid-fire pistol event at the Asian Olympics Qualification championship by winning a silver medal. He scored 28 points in the final on his way to the silver medal. Vijayveer finished 5th in Qualifiers with a score of 577. Rhythm Sangwan Secures India’s Record-Breaking 16th Paris Olympic Quota Place in Shooting With a Bronze Medal in Women’s 25m Pistol Event at Asian Olympic Qualifiers 2024.

Vijayveer Sidhu Secures India's 17th Paris Olympic 2024 Quota in Shooting

VIJAYVEER SIDHU WINS SILVER IN 25M RAPID FIRE PISTOL AT ASIAN CH'S🔫 Vijayveer Sidhu with a credible score of 28 in finals of Men's 25M Rapid fire Pistol bags🥈at ongoing Asian Ch's and secures India's 17th Olympics quota in shooting Vijayveer finished 5th in Q with 577 pic.twitter.com/kk9Nah0zxS — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) January 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)