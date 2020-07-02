Birmingham [UK], July 2 (ANI): Aston Villa women on Thursday announced the signing of Scotland international Chloe Arthur from Birmingham City.

The 25-year-old midfielder will don the claret and blue for the 2020/21 season, having spent the last two campaigns with our cross-city rivals.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Labelled As 'Half Autistic Kid' by Christophe Dugarry While Discussing Antoine Griezmann's Situation at Barcelona.

Arthur, who has also spent time with Celtic, Hibernian and Bristol City during her career, is head coach Gemma Davies' first summer signing ahead of the new Barclays FA Women's Super League season.

"Chloe is a current Scottish International, who also has an abundance of Super League experience having played at Birmingham and Bristol City," Davies said in a statement.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Comes Up With an Extreme Version of Hardik Pandya's Flying Push-Ups, Indian Skipper Adds Claps to the Drill (Watch Video).

"Chloe's a very technical player, with a fantastic ability to weave the ball out of tight spaces, under pressure and play into bigger areas. I feel that there is so much more to come from Chloe, as she has a huge amount of talent and I'm really excited to see how she continues to develop in a Villa shirt."

The Super League season is aiming for the start of its new season from September 5-6. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)