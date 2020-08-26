New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Charged with murdering his wife and mother in the USA, former Indian shot-putter Iqbal Singh's contemporaries remember him as a fiercely competitive athlete and are bewildered by the turn of events in the 1983 Asian bronze-medallist's life.

The 62-year-old Iqbal was on Monday charged with first and third-degree murder after he admitted to killing his wife and mother in Pennsylvania.

One of his contemporaries, stunned by the development, said that he remembers Iqbal as someone who threatened to take the then Amateur Athletics Federation of India to court over his non-selection for the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

"He was a popular athlete of the 1980s. He once threatened to file filed a case against the national federation for not selecting him for the 1988 Olympics. He said he would hire a top lawyer. We advised him not do so, he then dropped the idea," said the veteran, who did not wish to be named.

Iqbal originally hailed from Hoshiarpur district in Punjab and was employed with Punjab Police.

His best achievement was a bronze in the Asian Championships in Kuwait and he never took part in either the Asian Games or the Olympics.

In an era dominated by double Asian Games gold-medallist Bahadur Singh and Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, who held the national record for a long time, Iqbal could not win gold on most occasions but did notch up lesser medals.

"He (Iqbal) was very competitive. I was close to him and he was a gentle and good person. The case is under poilce investigation in US and so I cannot say anything but from what I know him at that time he does not look like to be a person to commit a murder," Balwinder told PTI from Chandigarh.

Iqbal's personal best was 18.77m, also a national record, which he managed during the Permit Meet in 1988, New Delhi. At that time, the national federation used to organise area permit meets which had prize money for winner and where foreigners could also take part.

Balwinder said he lost touch with Iqbal after he shifted base to the US, settling for a life as a taxi driver.

"...you never know what happens in a person's life. The circumstances and future events which happened to us affect our lives and actions. He shifted to USA and we did not speak to each other after that," said Balwinder who won a silver in the same Asian Championships where Iqbal won a bronze.

"He was either second or third in national championships. His personal best was in the 1988 Permit Meet in New Delhi," added the two-time Asian champion shot putter.

Iqbal was second to Bahadur Singh in the 1985 National Inter-State Championships in the then Madras while Balwinder was third.

"I am pained and shocked...He was a bit quiet but a happy and jovial person. I had shared a lot of time with him and clicked lots of photos together during competition. I cannot imagined what has happened to him," said S D Eashan, who won a shot put bronze in 1990 Asian Games.

