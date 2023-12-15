New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Delhi Sports Minister Atishi inaugurated the 67th National School Games at Chhatrasal Stadium on Friday and said the whole nation was filled with a sense of pride after the country's recent triumph at the Asian Games in China.

At the inauguration of the National School Games, Atishi stressed the need for integrating sports with education for nation-building, an official statement said.

"Our athletes showcased exceptional skill, determination, and a relentless pursuit of success. I am confident that these national games will also promote the talents that will become future champions," she said.

The event was hosted by the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE), which witnessed the participation of more than 3,000 student players from 44 units across the nation, the statement said.

During the event, Atishi also highlighted the value of teamwork and discipline saying it lays the foundation for a healthier, more competitive and determined generation.

"Becoming an athlete requires unwavering dedication. Neeraj Chopra, P V Sindhu, and Mary Kom's victories are celebrated, but the years of hard work behind them often go unnoticed," Atishi said.

The event featured 3,400 students under the U-14, U-17 and U-19 categories participating in 13 games, including Handball, Karate, Sepak, Takraw, Gymnastics, Table Tennis, Wrestling, Boxing, Netball, Badminton, Swimming, Diving, Kurash, and Thangta Martial Arts, the statement said.

