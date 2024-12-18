Brisbane, Dec 18 (PTI) An aggressive Australia lost as many as seven wickets in a frenetic afternoon session before declaring at 89 for seven, setting India a 275-run target on day five of the third Test here on Wednesday.

With limited time left in the day to force a result after majority of the morning session was rained out, the Australian batters came out all guns blazing without fearing for their wickets.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Hails Vinicius Junior for The Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2024, Says 'Symbol of Resistance and Resilience'.

Australia batted for 18 overs in the afternoon with Alex Carey (20 not out off 20 balls), Pat Cummins (22 off 10 balls) and Travis Head (17 off 19 balls) getting into double digits.

A minimum of 54 overs were left in the day after Australia declared. India were eight for no loss in their second innings when rain forced an early tea break.

Also Read | PKL 2024: Arjun Deshwal's 17 Points Keep Jaipur Pink Panthers' Playoff Hopes Alive Following Win Over Bengaluru Bulls.

Jasprit Bumrah (3/18) was brilliant as usual with Mohammed Siraj (2/36) and Akash Deep (2/28) offering good support.

Nathan McSweeney (4) and Marnus Labuschagne (1) went after balls outside the off-stump and perished while Usman Khawaja (8) and Mitchell Marsh (2) fell to good deliveries.

Wickets falling in a heap did not impact Australia's approach as they kept going for the big hits. Skipper Cummins chipped in with two sixes and as many fours before the declaration.

In the morning session, lightening and subsequent rain allowed only 24 balls to be bowled.

The warning of severe weather was flashed on the digital scoreboard at the Gabba shortly after India were bowled out for 260 in their first innings, handing Australia a lead of 185 runs.

Akash Deep (31) was the last man out, stumped off a Travis Head delivery, bringing an end to a 47-run stand with Jasprit Bumrah (10 not out).

The duo had done well to avoid the follow-on on day four.

Players were asked to remain in the dressing room and fans were requested to take shelter away from the fence after the visitors were all out.

Heavy rain followed and no play was possible in the session thereafter.

The forecast is largely clear for Brisbane from Thursday onwards but the entire game has been adversely impacted by bad weather with rain forcing multiple stoppages for four out of five days.

Only day two of the game was not impacted by weather as Australia coasted to 405 for seven on the back of memorable hundreds from Head and Steve Smith.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)