Sydney, Mar 12 (AP) Soccer Australia said Tuesday that the Socceroos will play the Palestinian men's soccer team in Perth, Western Australia on June 11 in a 2026 World Cup qualifying match.

Australia has a 2-0 record in Group I in the second round of Asian qualifying while the Palestinian team has a draw and a loss.

Also Read | Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Musheer Khan Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar To Become Youngest Mumbai Batter To Score Century in Final.

The loss was 1-0 to Australia when the Palestinian side was forced to play a “home” game in Kuwait in November due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. It was originally scheduled for the West Bank.

Players on the Australian team, before the start of the Kuwait match, donated a portion of their fees towards humanitarian causes in Gaza. (AP)

Also Read | When is IPL 2024? Know Start Date of Indian Premier League Season 17 With Match Timings in IST.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)