The wait for the cricket fans is over as one of the biggest carnivals of cricket has returned. Just like every year, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has returned wherein ten teams with some of the best cricket players from all around the world would play together under one roof and entertain the Indian fans. Chennai Super Kings-led by MS Dhoni, are currently the reigning champions of the tournament and the most successful team in the history of the cash-rich league. CSK would have the chance to become the most successful team in the history of the tournament by winning their sixth title. Rishabh Pant Declared Fit for IPL 2024, Completes 14-Month Recovery Process Following Life-Threatening Car Accident.

On the other hand, teams such as Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals cannot be taken as lightly and will have the full chance of winning the trophy this year.

When Is IPL 2024? Know Start Date

The Indian Premier League 2024 will begin on March 22 with defending champions taking on Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The CSK vs RCB match will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and starts from 08:00 PM IST. As of now, only schedule of first 21 matches has been announced. The day matches will start at 03:30 PM while night matches will begin at 08:00 PM.

Cricket fans in India can watch the live telecast of IPL 2024 on Star Sports Network whereas JioCinema will provide free live streaming of IPL 2024 on its app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2024 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).