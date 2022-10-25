Perth, Oct 25 (PTI) Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka in their must-win T20 World Cup match here on Tuesday.

Australia left out the COVID-positive Adam Zampa, replacing him with Ashton Agar in the playing XI.

For Sri Lanka, a fit-again Pathum Nissanka was back in the side.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood.

