New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Australian all-rounder Beau Webster has signed for Gloucestershire for the 2024 Vitality Blast.

The right-handed batter will join the team in late May. The Aussie will be available for the entire campaign, as well as two County Championship matches against Yorkshire and Glamorgan in June.

"I am really excited and very grateful for the opportunity to join Gloucestershire for the 2024 Vitality Blast campaign. I'm looking forward to not only developing my game further in the UK but also to playing a part in helping the team win matches during my time here. I can't wait to meet my teammates and get started," Webster said, according to ESPNcricinfo.

"He's enjoyed a good season in the Big Bash League and will bring with him a lot of knowledge of playing in T20 franchise cricket, particularly in Australia. Beau is a tall, powerful player who can have a terrific impact on a game, and I'm really excited to have Beau join us for the Vitality Blast and to see him help win cricket matches for Gloucestershire," head coach Mark Alleyne said.

The 30-year-old has played for Tasmania in Australia's domestic competitions and made 554 runs at an average of 61.55. Webster also picked 13 wickets in seven appearances.

Recently, Webster displayed a stupendous performance in this year's Big Bash League, where she scored 262 runs at 43.66 for Melbourne Stars.

