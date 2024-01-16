Melbourne [Australia], January 16 (ANI): The World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz kick-started his Australian Open campaign with a 7-6(5), 6-1, 6-2 triumph over Richard Gasquet in the first round on Tuesday.

The Spaniard struggled to shake off Gasquet in an opening set but pulled through the tie-break to wrap up the match in two hours and 22 minutes inside Rod Laver Arena, sealing a spot in the second round.

"It's always great to play here in Australia. This is the third time that I'm playing here. I didn't have a good run the years that I played here, but I enjoyed it a lot and I missed it last year. Today I felt really good, playing here and I enjoyed in front of the crowd," said Alcaraz in his on-court interview as quoted by ATP.

"I tried to get better. I think in the first set I struggled a little bit with his game and Richard was playing great as well. Every set, I played better and better, and in the end, I think I played quite a good level," the Spaniard added.

Despite the eventually easy scoreline, Gasquet fought Alcaraz in the opening set, displaying some beautiful signature backhand winners.

Alcaraz then increased his performance level. The Spaniard regularly came forward and demonstrated some usually delicate touches at the net, breaking Gasquet's serve twice in each of the second and third sets on his way to victory. He ended the match with 53 victories to Gasquet's 19, demonstrating how he outperformed his 37-year-old opponent.

"Obviously, Richard is a great player but I've got to say, he's an even better person. He has a lot of talent, his backhand is crazy. The way that he hit his backhand [today], it was great to play against him," Alcaraz said of the 16-time ATP Tour titlist Gasquet.

Alcaraz will next lock horns with Lorenzo Sonego, a 4-6, 7-6(8), 6-2, 7-6(4) winner against Daniel Evans, in the second round. (ANI)

