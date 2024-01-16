AUS vs WI 1st Test Free Live Streaming Online: After thumping Pakistan 3-0 in Tests, Australia now hosts West Indies in the longer format. The two teams will square-off in the two-match Test series, which is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. Just like Pakistan, West Indies are without a Test win in Australia in the last two decades. Australia are in top form and start as favourites to win the Test. Australia will be without David Warner who recently retired from Test cricket. Brian Lara Says West Indies Cricketers Can’t Be Faulted for Picking IPL Over National Duty.

Both the teams have announced their playing XIs. Steve Smith is set to replace David Warner as opener while Cameron Green makes it to the playing XI with no more changes to the side that played against Pakistan. West Indies, on the other hand, have added three debutants- Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, and Shamar Joseph- to the playing XI.

When is Australia vs West Indies, 1st Test 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia takes on West Indies in the first Test. The AUS vs WI 1st Test 2024 takes place at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide from January 17 onwards. The AUS vs WI 1st Test starts at 05:00 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Pat Cummins Reacts on Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft’s Future in Australia Test Squad, Says ‘Obviously Talks Are Going On With Them’.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Australia vs West Indies, 1st Test 2024 Match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcast rights of West Indies tour of Australia 2024. The AUS vs WI 1st Test 2024 will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels in India. For details of AUS vs WI live streaming online, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Australia vs West Indies, 1st Test 2024 Match?

As Star Sports Network hosts the broadcast rights of Australia vs West Indies, its OTT Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of the first Test. AUS vs WI free live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. On hotstar website and smart TV app users will have to subscribe to watch the live streaming of AUS vs WI online.

