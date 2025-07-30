Mumbai, July 30: Seventh seed Ayush Shetty eased into the quarterfinals of the Macau Open BWF Super 300 tournament with a straight-game win over Chinese Taipei's Huang Yu Kai, here on Wednesday. World No. 31 Shetty made short work of the 66th-ranked Huang, winning 21-10, 21-11 in just 31 minutes. In mixed doubles, fifth seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, ranked 18th in the world, outclassed Thailand's Ratchapol Makkasasithorn and Nattamon Laisuan 21-10, 21-15 in a brisk 26-minute encounter. Macau Open 2025: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy–Chirag Shetty Sail Into Second Round After Win Over Malaysia’s Low Hang Yee and Ng Eng Cheong.

However, it was the end of the road for Sathish Kumar Karunakaran in men's singles, as he went down to Malaysia's Justin Hoh 19-21, 12-21 in 37 minutes in the pre-quarterfinals. India also suffered a setback in mixed doubles, with the 34th-ranked pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde losing to Chinese Taipei's Wu Guan Xun and Lee Chia Hsin 20-22, 17-21 in another 37-minute clash.

