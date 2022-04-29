Manila [Philippines], April 29 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu defeated He Bing Jiao of China to reach the semi-finals of the women's singles at the Badminton Asia Championships here on Friday.

Fourth seed Sindhu, who won a bronze medal at the 2014 Asia Championships in Gimcheon defeated third seed He Bing Jiao 21-9, 13-21, 21-19 and secures a bronze medal in a one-hour 16 minutes thriller.

Earlier, PV Sindhu defeated Singapore's Yue Yann Jaslyn Hooi in straight games to reach the quarter-finals of the women's singles at the Badminton Asia Championships on last Thursday where she beatJaslyn Hooi 21-16 21-16 in 42 minutes.

Later in the day, the World No. 7 pair and the third-seeded duo of Satwik-Chirag will take on the Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, the fifth seeds for a place in the semi-finals.

While Kidambi Srikanth will be up against China's Weng Hong Yang in the men's singles game today. (ANI)

