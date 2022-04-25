Indian badminton star PV Sindhu is not only an ace on the court but also off it. The celebrity shuttler is quite a fashion enthusiast and does not shy away from flaunting her fashionable side on social media platforms. The 26-year-old recently turned heads with her Instagram post, wherein she is donning a gorgeous deep bottle green shimmer lehenga with full-sleeved v-necked choli. PV Sindhu posed in a stunning lehenga rich in colour and embellishment. The Olympic medallist accessorised her traditional look with a statement choker, minimalist earrings and ring. She captioned the images, writing, “Smile, shine and sparkle.” PV Sindhu Grooves to Tamil Song ‘Mayakirriye’, Indian Badminton Star Shows Off Some Cool Dance Moves (Watch Video).

Check PV Sindhu's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sindhu Pv (@pvsindhu1)

