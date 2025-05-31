Paris, May 31 (PTI) India's N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela's French Open journey came to an end with the second round defeat against fourth seed Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, here Saturday.

Balaji and Reyes-Varela lost 3-6 4-6 in the second round match that lasted one hour and 24 minutes at Court 7.

Reaching the pre-quarterfinals of the Clay Court major last year remains Balaji's best show at Grand Slams.

India's other contenders are still alive in the competition with Yuki Bhambri and Rohan Bopanna reaching the pre-quarterfinals with their respective partners.

