Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 23 (ANI): Mushfiqur Rahim might have smashed a gutsy half-century but the wicket-keeper batsman admitted that the pitch was not easy to bat on in the first ODI against Sri Lanka here on Sunday.

Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah hit respective fifties before Mehidy Hasan bagged four wickets to help Bangladesh defeat Sri Lanka by 33 runs in the first ODI.

Half-centuries from Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur, and Mahmudullah had helped Bangladesh put up 257 despite a slow start. In reply, Sri Lanka fell 34 runs short of the target.

Mushfiqur, who scored 84 runs off 87 balls, said he is not like Kieron Pollard or Andre Russell, so he stuck to his strengths and took his time to get into the groove in the first ODI.

"It was not an easy wicket to bat on. When Shakib, Liton got out early, there was pressure. Tamim batted well, allowed me to take my time. And then Riyad bhai was superb. I am not a big guy, not a Pollard or Russell, I stuck to my strengths, took my time," said Mushfiqur after the match.

"I had to keep one end safe and that is what I did. The finishing touch from Riyad and Afif was superb. These conditions are not ideal to play, it is not just hot, the humidity takes a lot out of you but credit to our players," he added.

With this win Bangladesh has taken 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. While Mehidy Hasan picked four, Mustafizur Rahman bagged three wickets to bundle out Sri Lanka for 224.

Mushfiqur was adjudged the Player of the Match for his ferocious knock. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)