Chittagong [Bangladesh], February 6 (ANI): Mehidy Hasan's three wickets on the fourth day have put hosts in a strong position as West Indies still require 285 more runs to win the first Test against Bangladesh.

At stumps, West Indies score read 110/3 with Nkrumah Bonner and Kyle Mayers unbeaten on 15 and 37 runs respectively. Mehidy dismantled West Indies' top order but Bonner and Mayers ensured the hosts doesn't make any further inroads.

Chasing 395 runs to win the first Test, West Indies got off to a steady start but Mehidy provided Bangladesh the first breakthrough as he dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite in the 17th over.

Mehidy then trapped both John Campbell and Sheyne Moseley in front of the stumps to reduce the visitors on 59/3. But the 51-run stand between Bonner and Mayers ensured West Indies doesn't suffer any more hiccups before the close of play.

Resuming day four at 47/3, Bangladesh didn't have a good start as the hosts lost Mushfiqur Rahim in the 30th over. Rahkeem Cornwall trapped Rahim in front of the stumps providing the West Indies a much-needed breakthrough.

However, an unbeaten 76-run stand between skipper Mominul Haque and Liton Das helped Bangladesh to reach 149/4 at lunch on day four. The partnership was finally broken when Jomel Warrican dismissed Liton Das as Bangladesh lost half their side for 206.

Meanwhile, skipper Mominul hit his 10th hundred in the longest format of the game. However, the dismissal of Liton triggered a collapse as Bangladesh started losing wickets quickly.

First Shannon Gabriel sent Mominul back to the pavilion and then Jomel Warrican bowled both Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam cheaply to leave the hosts tottering at 223/8.

With a lead of 394 runs on board, Bangladesh decided to declare their innings on 223/8. For West Indies, Cornwall and Warrican picked three while Gabriel scalped two wickets.

Chasing 395 runs, West Indies got off to a steady start but soon lost three quick wickets. The visitors need 285 more runs to win when they walk to bat on Sunday. Mehidy Hasan's three-wicket haul before the end of day's play on Saturday has put Bangladesh in a strong position.

Brief Scores: West Indies 110/3 and 259/10 (Kyle Mayers 37*, John Campbell 23; Mehidy Hasan 3-52); Bangladesh 223/8 and 430/10. (ANI)

