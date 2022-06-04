Barcelona [Spain], June 4 (ANI): FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and Pop star Shakira on Saturday announced they are calling off their relationship amid the cheating allegation, after being together for more than a decade.

Shakira and Gerard have released a joint statement to confirm that their relationship is ending. In a statement, the couple requested privacy for the well-being of their children.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our utmost priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thanks for your understanding," they said in a statement as quoted by GOAL.com.

As per GOAL.com, the Barcelona defender was seen accompanied by other women and he has been living in his old apartment for weeks.

The couple have been together for more than 11 years having started officially dating in 2010. The pair have two children together.

They met in the 2010 South Africa World Cup when he was featured in the music video for Shakira's "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)", the tournament's official song. (ANI)

