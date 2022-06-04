Footballer Gerard Pique and his wife Shakira have decided to part ways. It was recently reported that the singer found out that Pique was cheating on her and the two have reportedly decided to bring their 12-year-old relationship to an end. The couple, according to Marca, released a statement saying, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we are asking for respect for their privacy. Thank you for your understanding." Shakira Caught Gerard Pique Cheating on Her With Another Woman? Twitter Is Flooded With Split Rumours of High-Profile Couple

The famous couple has two children--Milan and Sasha. The couple have been living separately ever since Shakira caught the Barcelona star cheating on her. It was also reported that the woman Pique might be involved in an affair with was his Barcelona teammate Gavi's mother but that was not the case. Pique has also been reported by El Periodico to be staying alone in his Barcelona flat where he returns late after partying hard with friends.

The two had met way back in 2010 during the World Cup in South Africa. The Colombian star had sung, 'Waka waka', one of the most iconic theme songs of the competition with Pique's Spain going on to win the tournament by beating the Netherlands in the final.

