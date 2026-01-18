Brisbane [Australia], January 18 (ANI): A brilliant half-century from Steve Smith and Sam Curran and a fantastic four-wicket haul by ace speedster Mitchell Starc helped the Sydney Sixers secure a five-wicket win against the Brisbane Heat in the 40th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 season on Sunday.

With this victory, the Sixers will face the Perth Scorchers in the first qualifier at Perth Stadium on January 20. The winner of the high-voltage match will qualify for the tournament finals.

Also Read | Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Knocked Out in First Round After Loss to Olga Danilovic.

Batting first, Brisbane Heat posted a competitive score of 171/9 in 20 overs. Nathan McSweeney plated a fantastic unbeaten knock of 69 runs off 54 balls, along with eight fours.

With the ball, left-arm seamer Starc picked up a four-wicket haul (4/35) in his four-over spell. Speedster Sam Curran (2/37) also had decent figures.

Also Read | IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026: Centuries From Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips Guide New Zealand Set 338-Run Target for India in Series Decider.

While chasing 172, Steve Smith played a brilliant knock of 54 runs off 40 deliveries, including five fours.

All-rounder Sam Curran played a match-winning knock of an unbeaten 53 off 27 balls, with the help of five fours and two sixes as Sixers chased down the target in 18.4 overs. Curran was named Player of the Match for his superb innings.

During the post-match presentation ceremony, Curran said the team is very pleased to finish second in the standings. However, Curran confirmed that he will leave the Sixers to join England in Sri Lanka.

"It got a lot closer than I thought. Really pleased we got the second spot, so they get two cracks at it. Unfortunately, I'm leaving in the morning to join up with England. So I'll be watching the boys from there. I was thinking, imagine if I get on that flight and I lose this game for the team," Curran said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)