Melbourne, Jan 17: Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams’ historic return to the Australian Open ended in a first-round defeat as she went down 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 to Serbia’s Olga Danilovic at the John Cain Arena in Melbourne on Sunday. At 45 years, Williams became the oldest player to compete in the Australian Open in the Open Era, drawing loud support from the Melbourne crowd in her first-round clash. Australian Open 2026: World No 185 Arthur Fery Upsets 20th Seed Flavio Cobolli on Opening Day of Grand Slam Tournament.

The American showed flashes of her trademark power but was unable to sustain momentum across three sets against the 24-year-old Danilovic. Williams edged a tight opening set before Danilovic struck back with greater consistency from the baseline in the second.

The Serbian maintained her composure in the decider, breaking Williams at crucial moments to seal the match in just over two hours. Despite the loss, Williams impressed with nine aces and a 71 per cent success rate on first-serve points, though five double faults proved costly.

Danilovic capitalised on her opponent’s second serve, winning 73 per cent of those points and converting five of eight break-point opportunities. Danilovic finished with 104 points won compared to Williams’ 92. The Serbian now moves into the second round, while Williams exits the tournament after a landmark appearance that added another chapter to her storied career. Roger Federer Elected to 2026 Class of International Tennis Hall of Fame.

After the match, Danilovic said she was careful not to take anything for granted against a player of Williams’ stature. “It wasn’t easy. When we were walking out, I told myself before the match that I really wanted to take in the moment. I can’t say I enjoy it, because it’s tough to enjoy things on court, but these moments don’t come every day. Playing against Venus Williams is something I can never take for granted, and there were a lot of nerves,” Danilovic said in the on-court interview.

It was Williams' first appearance at Melbourne Park since 2021 and the first time she has competed outside the United States since 2023. Of her seven Grand Slam singles titles, none have come in Melbourne. Venus reached the final twice, in 2003 and 2017, and both times her sister and 23-time Grand Slam champion, Serena Williams, emerged victorious. --IANS sds/bsk/

