Perth [Australia], April 4 (ANI): Mitchell Marsh has re-signed with the Perth Scorchers for the next three years, keeping him en route to becoming a one-club player in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Marsh, Australia's T20I captain, was out of contract last season. Prior to the player movement window, he wasn't among the Scorchers' ten pre-signed players, which sparked speculation about a potential move to a different franchise. However, his recent deal has put the rumours to rest. Marsh and Sydney Sixers veteran Moises Henriques are the only players to have stayed with their original club for all 14 editions of the BBL.

The 33-year-old sits second on the Scorchers' all-time list for BBL runs scored, with 1,904 runs to his name at an average of 38.08 from 71 matches. With the ball, he has snared 25 wickets while exhibiting a shrewd and versatile pace bowling.

The towering right-handed batter features as one of four Scorchers to strike a BBL century, hammering an unbeaten 100 from 60 deliveries against Hobart Hurricanes at Bellerive Oval in December 2021.

"I'm really proud to sign on with the Scorchers, a team that I've played with since I was a kid, and a franchise that has looked after me incredibly well. Being a one-club player was a big part of my decision, which was obviously quite an easy decision. I think with the landscape of cricket these days, a lot of us play for a lot of different teams around the world and the idea of always coming home and playing for the Scorchers and hopefully finishing my career as a one-club player will be something I'm really proud of in years to come," Marsh said in a statement by Perth Scorchers.

"A lot of the guys in this team are not only mates on the field but also some of my best friends in life - Joel Paris, who's coming back across, was a groomsman at my wedding. Playing alongside your best mates is always a special experience. I've tuned into every game the last few years and tried to feel part if it all. There's no doubt I'll be around a lot more the next few years and that's something I'm really looking forward to. It's all about contributing, trying to add value to our team, and making sure we get back to playing finals and chasing more silverware," he added.

Perth Scorchers General Manager, High Performance Cricket and Elite Teams, Kade Harvey added, "Clearly, signing Mitch was a priority given his calibre as a person and player, so we're excited to have him on board for another three seasons. Mitch has been massive for the fabric of our franchise since its foundation. Not only is he loyal to and passionate about the Scorchers, but Mitch is also the kind of person the rest of the team rallies around. He offers leadership, experience and a range of skills on field that will benefit our side enormously, as well as a genuine hunger for success." (ANI)

