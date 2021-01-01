New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Footballers from around the world on Friday extended New Year greetings to their fans, with some even acknowledging how 2020 was a "strange" year due to the coronavirus pandemic and wished everyone "good health".

"2020 is leaving, a difficult year for everyone. The year we suffered a global pandemic, but despite everything, let's look to the future and be positive. In this 2021 I wish you all good health and a HAPPY NEW YEAR !!!!" Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez wrote on Twitter (roughly translated from Spanish).

Chelsea's Reece James said it was a "strange" year and thanked everyone who helped others during the challenging times.

"Thank you 2020! This year has been strange in many different ways. COVID restrictions, no fans allowed in stadiums, lockdown. I feel this year has opened our eyes and made us realise how lucky we really are. 2020's COVID pandemic has been unfortunate for all but I believe those that have tried to help in any way they can have made a positive impact in changing people's lives," James said via an Instagram post.

"Our community is coming closer together and we are really trying to help the people that need it most. Thank you to all the wonderful people out there that went above and beyond to help others during this difficult period. Clean hearts always win. I wish you all a very happy ending to 2020, sending you love and positive energy for 2021! Happy new year everyone!" he added.

Chelsea's Kai Havertz tweeted: "A year full of growing and learning. Happy New Year everyone."

Liverpool's Andy Robertson wrote: "Happy New Year guys! Here's to 2021!! It's been a tough and strange year for everyone but I hope you're all safe and well." His teammate Vigil van Dijk tweeted: "Happy New Year to all of you, hope all your dreams and New Year's resolutions come true in 2021. Let's bring more love, peace, and happiness in the world. Treat people the way you want to be treated, see you soon!"

Barcelona's Sergio Dest said: "It's been a year of many challenges for everyone around the world. Despite the challenging moments, there has been some really positive ones too, and for that I am very grateful. Stay healthy, stay safe, stay positive and have a great 2021. Happy New Year!"

Chelsea player Billy Gilmour wrote: "2020 was a difficult year with a number of challenges to overcome. Thank you for all the support over the last 12 months! Hope to kick on in 2021 and make it a year to remember. Happy New Year!" (ANI)

