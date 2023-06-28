Bengaluru, Jun 28 (PTI) Indian Super League-winning Montenegrin centre-back Slavko Damjanovic has penned a one-year contract with Bengaluru FC, the club announced on Wednesday.

Damjanovic was part of ATK Mohun Bagan's title-winning campaign last season and he would look to fill in the void left by the departure of Sandesh Jhingan who has joined FC Goa.

Also Read | IND vs IRE 2023: India to Play Three T20Is in Ireland After Concluding Tour of West Indies.

"The club has had two great seasons but have been unlucky not to win the ISL title," the 30-year-old said in a club statement.

"I'm looking forward to meeting my teammates, the coaching staff and supporters. The aim is to give the fans the Indian Super League title, and I hope to be part of a squad that has a successful season."

Also Read | Iga Swiatek is No. 1 and Owns Four Grand Slam Titles at Age 22, Can She Win Wimbledon 2023, Too?.

Born in Niksic, Montenegro, part of the erstwhile Yugoslavia, Damjanovic turned out for Montenegrin clubs Celik Nikšic, Mogren, Sutjeska Nikšic and Mornar, before moving to Serbia and playing with Spartak Subotica and Backa 1901.

Damjanovic went on to have stints in South Africa, Hungary and Uzbekistan before signing for Chennaiyin FC in 2021.

"Slavko is a well-experienced ISL defender who really impressed when he played for ATK Mohun Bagan against us last year. He'll bring a fantastic attitude, winning mentality, strength and balance to our defensive unit," said Blues' head coach Simon Grayson.

"Overall, I'm really pleased to sign him because we're bringing in a bit of experience that we'll need after losing Sandesh (Jhingan)."

Damjanovic, who stands at 6'2", has 29 ISL appearances to his name across two seasons, and scored his only ISL goal in February 2023, when he opened the scoring in the Kolkata derby as ATK Mohun Bagan won 2-0 against East Bengal.

Slavko is the first of the Blues' foreign signings ahead of the new season, with the club having already announced the arrivals of winger Halicharan Narzary and goalkeeper Vikram Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)