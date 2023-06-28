Dublin, June 28: After playing five T20Is against the West Indies to conclude an all-format tour in August, India will fly directly to Ireland to play a short three-match series in the shortest format of the game later in the month. As per a statement from Cricket Ireland, the three T20I matches between India and Ireland will be played in Malahide on August 18, 20 and 23. India and Ireland played a two-match T20I series in June 2022, with the visitors winning the series 2-0. "We’re delighted to welcome India Men back to Ireland for the second time in 12 months. We saw two sold-out matches in 2022, so to have a three-match series this year should give even more fans the opportunity to enjoy what is always a memorable occasion. India vs Ireland 2023 Schedule: Men in Blue to Play Three T20Is From August 18-23.

Our sincere thanks to the BCCI, first, for their continued inclusion of Ireland in the Indian team’s busy itinerary and also for working with us to ensure as fan-friendly a schedule a possible – having matches on a Friday and Sunday will hopefully maximise availability of fans," said Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland.

India will arrive in Ireland after playing five T20Is against West Indies from August 3-13, including the last two matches to be hosted by Broward County Cricket Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, USA.

On the other hand, Ireland recently failed to qualify for the Super Six stage of the ongoing Men’s ODI World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe, thus missing out on a chance to be in India for the main tournament to be held from October 5 to November 19.

