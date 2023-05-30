New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): India U-17 Men's National Team Head Coach Bibiano Fernandes, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, announced a 23-member squad for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023.

The India U-17s have been training in Spain and Germany for the last month and a half, and have played preparatory matches against the youth teams of Atletico de Madrid, CD Leganes, Real Madrid CF, Getafe CF, VfB Stuttgart, SSV Reutlingen, FC Augsburg and TSV Schwaben Augsburg, registering five wins, four losses and a draw.

Also Read | Wrestlers Hand Over Medals to Farmer Leader Naresh Tikait, Give Five Days' Time to Government (Watch Video).

The team will travel to Thailand on June 1, and are set to face Vietnam (June 17), Uzbekistan (June 20) and Japan (June 23) in Group D in Pathum Thani and Bangkok.

Speaking ahead of the team's departure, India U-17 head coach Bibiano Fernandes said to AIFF.com, "We have had a very fruitful time in Spain and Germany, and the boys got to play a number of top teams in these two countries. We also got some good training sessions with the coaches at Atletico Madrid, Stuttgart, and Augsburg, which was a good learning experience for the boys. Now it's time to focus on the road ahead as we head to Thailand for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup."

Also Read | Wrestlers Protest in Haridwar: Farmer Leader Naresh Tikait Takes Medals From Protesting Athletes Who Were Going To Immerse Them in Ganga, Seeks 5-Day Time (Watch Video).

The 23-member Indian squad for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023 is as follows

GOALKEEPERS: Sahil, Julfikar Gazi, Pranav Sundarraman.

DEFENDERS: Ricky Meetei Haobam, Surajkumar Singh Ngangbam, Mukul Panwar, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Pramveer, Dhanajit Ashangbam.

MIDFIELDERS: Vanlalpeka Guite, Danny Meitei Laishram, Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Korou Singh Thingujam, Lalpekhlua, Rohen Singh Chaphamayum, Omang Dodum, Faizan Waheed, Akash Tirkey, Prachit Vishwas Naik Gaonkar.

FORWARDS: Thanglalsoun Gangte, Shashwat Panwar, Gogocha Chungkham, Lemmet Tangvah.

Head Coach: Bibiano Fernandes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)