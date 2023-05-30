Quincy Promes, Netherlands international striker, has been prosecuted for smuggling cocaine. The former Ajax and Sevilla forward was accused of smuggling 1370kg of cocaine in two batches. They were intercepted in Antwerp in 2020. According to NOS, Promes is set to face a pre-trial hearing on June 5. Cristiano Ronaldo's Sexy Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Looks Chic in Cleavage-Revealing Black Dress With Thigh-High Slit at AmfAR Gala Cannes 2023 (View Pics).

Quincy Promes Prosecuted for Smuggling Cocaine

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Former Netherlands forward Quincy Promes is prosecuted for importing more than 1300 kilos of cocaine, with a value of €75M. ✍️ @NOS pic.twitter.com/DDkh3us6r4 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) May 30, 2023

