New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Rakesh Tiwari's tenure as former president of the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) is increasingly being seen as a defining phase in the state's cricketing revival, according to a release issued on Wednesday.

At a time when Bihar cricket was grappling with prolonged instability and deep-rooted structural challenges, Rakesh Tiwari's leadership brought a focused approach to rebuilding systems, strengthening governance frameworks, and restoring much-needed confidence.

For years, Bihar cricket had been weighed down by administrative disruptions, recurring allegations, and a glaring lack of modern infrastructure, all of which had significantly slowed the state's growth and competitiveness in the domestic cricket circuit.

Reflecting on that challenging period and the tangible progress achieved since then, Rakesh Tiwar said, "Bihar cricket has undergone a visible and positive transformation. For a long time, Bihar cricket was criticised, questioned, and even maligned with repeated allegations. However, despite those challenges, the last few years have brought stability and structured progress. Today, Bihar's teams, especially at the Under-19 level, are performing impressively, breaking records, and competing in the Elite Group. This shift reflects consistent effort, patience, and a long-term vision rather than any overnight success."

Rakesh Tiwari's administrative approach, shaped by his extensive experience as a politician, placed strong emphasis on process-driven governance. A central pillar of this transformative shift was the reinforcement of merit-based opportunities for players and ensuring complete transparency in selections.

"Credit has never been the objective. The primary goal has always been the growth of Bihar cricket and the creation of opportunities for talented players. Progress is the result of collective effort, administrative stability, and adherence to transparent systems. If Bihar cricket continues to move forward and produce national-level players, that itself is the biggest satisfaction," he added.

Beyond governance reforms, infrastructure development became one of the most visible indicators of change. Bihar, once seen as lacking world-class facilities, began witnessing concrete upgrades. Work progressed at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, envisioned as an international-level cricket complex, while the Rajgir International Cricket Stadium emerged as another symbol of Bihar's sporting ambitions. Simultaneously, district-level infrastructure expansion aimed to decentralise opportunities.

Amid these structural improvements and systemic changes, one name has begun to embody Bihar cricket's evolving and inspiring narrative of the young prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Speaking about the southpaw's meteoric rise, Rakesh Tiwari said, "Vaibhav's journey is a proof of Bihar's emerging talent ecosystem. His rise did not happen by chance but through dedication, discipline, and strong performances at the junior levels. What sets him apart is his temperament, hunger to learn, and ability to perform under pressure. He represents the new confidence of Bihar cricket players who are no longer limited by infrastructure or opportunity gaps."

The former BCA president also shared his early impressions of Sooryavanshi's immense potential. "From the very beginning, Vaibhav displayed natural ability and a strong understanding of the game. His commitment, focus, and eagerness to improve stood out. Encouragement came naturally because it was clear he possessed both talent and the mindset required to succeed. Supporting such players is essential, as they become role models for aspiring cricketers across the state," he added.

Today, Vaibhav's popularity extends well beyond his stellar performances on the field. His presence has become an event in itself--drawing massive crowds that reflect Bihar cricket's renewed emotional connect with fans.

While the southpaw's story has captured national headlines, the former BCA chief stressed that Bihar's broader progress is underpinned by a growing and robust pipeline of young talent across various age groups.

"Bihar is now witnessing the emergence of several promising youngsters across age groups. The emphasis has been on ensuring that talent identification is thorough and unbiased. With Bihar already seeing players selected for major platforms like the IPL, it is evident that the pipeline of talent is strengthening. Many young cricketers are showing the potential to represent Bihar--and India--in the coming years," Tiwari said.

Bihar's cricketing progress is no longer confined to the men's game alone, with the Senior Women's Team emerging as a powerful symbol of the state's all-round sporting resurgence. Their recent triumph at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 16 represented not just victory but strength, resilience. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)