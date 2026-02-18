Salman Mirza’s journey in the PSL began with the Lahore Qalandars, where he was famously discovered through their Player Development Programme. After playing a vital role in the Qalandars’ recent campaigns, including a standout performance in the 2025 season where he claimed 4/31 against Peshawar Zalmi, the pacer was a highly sought-after name for the 2026 edition. PSL 2026 All Squads: Full Players List of All Pakistan Super League Franchises After Player Auction.

Which Team Will Salman Mizra Play for in PSL 2026?

Pakistan international pace bowler Mirza has been confirmed as a primary retention for the newly formed Sialkot Stallionz ahead of the 2026 Pakistan Super League (PSL). The 32-year-old seamer, who recently made his mark in the national side during the T20 World Cup 2026, will join the Stallionz as they make their debut in the expanded eight-team tournament. Following a successful stint with Lahore Qalandars, Mirza’s move to the Sialkot franchise marks a significant step in his career as the league transitions to its new player auction and retention model.

Player Fact

Feature Details Player Salman Mirza (Muhammad Salman Mirza) PSL 2026 Team Sialkot Stallionz Category Diamond Role Left-arm Medium Fast Bowler Retention Fee PKR 3.92 Crore Former PSL Team Lahore Qalandars Key Teammates Steve Smith, Mohammad Nawaz, Ahmed Daniyal PSL 2026 Start Date 26 March 2026

Recent International Success

Mirza’s retention comes at a time of peak individual form. Having made his T20I debut for Pakistan in late 2025, he has quickly become a regular fixture in the national XI. Most recently, he was drafted into the playing team for Pakistan’s crucial T20 World Cup clash against Namibia on 18 February, replacing Shaheen Shah Afridi.

His ability to swing the new ball and his effectiveness in the death overs have earned him praise from former greats, including Mohammad Amir, who recently highlighted Mirza as the in-form bowler that Pakistan must rely on. This international momentum is expected to make him a central figure in Sialkot’s bowling attack when the PSL season commences in late March.

