Astana (Kazakhstan), Jun 27: India's Ankit Narwal went down in a tough bout to Sultan Mussinov of Kazakhstan in the opening round of the Elorda Cup here on Tuesday. Ankit put up a strong resistance in the 63.5kg category but lost by unanimous decision (0-5) and exited the tournament. Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: India Begin Title Defence With Two Consecutive Victories.

Six Indian boxers will open their campaign on Wednesday with 2016 World Championships silver medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) facing Viktoriya Grafeyeva of Kazakhstan. Shvinder Singh Kaur (50kg) and Poonam (60kg) will also be in action. While Shvinder will take on Turapbay Gulnar of Kazakhstan, Poonam will square up against Issayeva Shakhnaz of Kazakhstan.

Zoram Muana (51kg), Hemant Yadav (71kg) and Sanjay (80kg) will also begin their campaign on Wednesday. A 16-member Indian squad is competing in the tournament. Having clinched 14 medals in the previous edition, India will be determined to better their tally this time around.

India squad for Elorda Cup 2023:

Men: Keisham Sanjit Singh (48kg), Zoram Muana (51kg), Pukharam Kishan Singh (54kg), Ashish Kumar (57kg), Vijay Kumar (60kg), Ankit Narwal (63.5kg), Hemant Yadav (71kg), Sanjay (80kg) and Sumit (86kg).

Women: Shvinder Kaur Sidhu (50kg), Shiksha (54kg), Sonia Lather (57kg), Poonam (60kg), Neema (63kg), Thokchom Sanamacha Chanu (70kg) and Sushma (81kg).

