Sao Paulo, Sep 9 (AP) Brazil coach Tite has included Flamengo striker Pedro as a new attacking option for the team's pre-World Cup friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia in September.

Pedro is the top scorer in this season's Copa Libertadores with 12 goals and was picked Friday ahead of players such as Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus for the matches in France on September 23 and 27.

Also Read | IND-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Legends vs South Africa Legends 2022 Road Safety World Series Cricket Match.

Tite will also test two defenders he called up for the first time: Juventus' Gleison Bremer and Roma's Roger Ibañez.

The other most notable absences in the squad for Brazil's last friendlies before the final World Cup squad is announced were defender Dani Alves and midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Also Read | Durand Cup 2022: Mohammedan SC Beat Kerala Blasters FC 3-0, Secure Semifinal Spot.

Brazil is in Group G at the World Cup — which starts in November in Qatar — along with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea. Tunisia is in Group D with France, Denmark and Australia.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Danilo, Alex Sandro, Gleison Bremer (all Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Éder Militão (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Roger Ibañez (Roma)

Midfielders: Casemiro, Fred (both Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)

Forwards: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Richarlison (Tottenham), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo (both Real Madrid), Antony (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid), Pedro (Flamengo). AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)