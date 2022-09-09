The first match of the 2022 Road safety world series will be played between India Legends (IN-L) and South Africa (SA-L) on 10 September 2022 (Saturday) in Kanpur, India. The match will begin at 07:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IN-L vs SA-L first T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Road Safety World Series 2022 Live Streaming Online on Voot: Teams, Squads and Free Telecast Details Of RSWS Season 2 On TV With Match Timings in IST.

The second edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS) will be played between the eight teams. India legends will take on South Africa legends in the first match. Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will be leading the IN-L while iconic Jonty Rhodes will be the skipper of South-Africa Legends. Other big names in India legends playing XI are Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan. The batting line-up of India is their forte as all-time finest players from the country will be playing under one roof. On the hand, Jacques Rudolph, Lance Klusener, Vernon Philander, and Johan Botha will be part of the SA-L apart from skipper Rhodes. Proteas whose bowling attack is their strength will give tough competition to the India legends and a good contest is sure to take on.

IN-L vs SA-L, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Naman Ojha (IN-L) could be taken as our wicket-keeper

IN-L vs SA-L, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Yuvraj Singh (IN-L), Suresh Raina (IN-L), Sachin Tendulkar (IN-L), Jonty Rhodes (SA-L) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

IN-L vs SA-L, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Yousuf Pathan (IN-L), Vernon Philander (SA-L), Irfan Pathan (IN-L) could be our all-rounders

IN-L vs SA-L, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Makhaya Ntini (SA-L), Johan Botha (IN-L), Harbhajan Singh (IN-L) could form the bowling attack

IN-L vs SA-L, Dream11 Team Prediction: Naman Ojha (IN-L), Yuvraj Singh (IN-L), Suresh Raina (IN-L), Sachin Tendulkar (IN-L), Jonty Rhodes (SA-L), Yousuf Pathan (IN-L), Vernon Philander (SA-L), Irfan Pathan (IN-L), Makhaya Ntini (SA-L), Johan Botha (IN-L), Harbhajan Singh (IN-L).

Suresh Raina (IN-L) could be named as the captain of your IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Fantasy Team, Irfan Pathan (IN-L) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

