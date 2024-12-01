Christchurch [New Zealand], December 1 (ANI): During the first Test against New Zealand, England seamer Brydon Carse registered a record of taking ten wickets in an overseas Test which has not been achieved by experienced campaigners like James Anderson and Stuart Broad during their playing days.

Carse snapped four wickets in the first innings where he conceded 64 runs and bowled one maiden over in his spell of 19 overs. In the second innings, the right-arm seamer bagged six wickets in his 19.1 overs where gave away 42 runs and bowled four maiden overs.

Also Read | Indian Men’s National Hockey Team Defeats Korea 8-1 in Men’s Junior Asia Cup Hockey 2024, Amir Ali and Co Set to Clash With Malaysia in Semifinal.

With this 10-wicket haul in a match, Brydon Carse became the first England bowler to take ten wickets in a Test overseas since Monty Panesar at the Wankhede Stadium in 2012. He also became the first English fast bowler since left-arm speedster Ryan Sidebottom who also achieved it during New Zealand series at Hamilton in 2008

Coming to the match, Jacob Bethell's debut fifty and Brydon Carse's dominance with the ball helped England secure a dominating eight-wicket victory over New Zealand on Sunday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, as reported by ICC.

Also Read | Pakistan Beat Zimbabwe by 57 Runs in 1st T20I 2024: Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem Help PAK Secure 1-0 Lead in Three-Match Series With Comfortable Victory.

England won the toss and opted to field first. The fifties from a returning Kane Williamson (93 in 197 balls, with 10 fours) and Glenn Phillips (58 in 87 balls, with six fours and a six) were crucial in NZ reaching 348/10.

Brydon Carse (4/64) and Shoaib Bashir (4/69) were top bowlers for England.

In the next innings, thanks to a fine century from a red-hot Harry Brook (171 in 197 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes) and half-centuries from Ollie Pope (77 in 98 balls, with eight fours) and skipper Ben Stokes (80 in 146 balls, with nine fours), England reached a lead of 151 runs, getting all out for 499 runs.

In their next innings, despite fifties from Kane (61 in 86 balls, with seven fours) and Daryl Mitchell (84 in 167 balls, with 12 fours and a six), the Kiwis were bundled out for 254 runs, giving themselves only 103 runs lead. Carse (6/42) completed a memorable ten-wicket haul while Chris Woakes got three scalps.

England chased down the total with eight wickets in hand, with Bethell unbeaten with Joe Root (23* in 15 balls, with three fours and a six).

Carse secured a 'Player of the Match' for his 10 wicket haul and a knock of 33* in 24 balls in the first innings.

England is 1-0 up in the three-match series, with the second Test in Wellington from December 6 onwards. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)