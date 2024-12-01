The Pakistan national cricket team displayed an all-round performance as they secured a comprehensive victory over the host Zimbabwe national cricket team in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday. Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan top-scored with the bat, whereas bowlers took timely wickets to help the Green Shirts win by 57 runs. PAK vs ZIM 2024 Schedule: Check List of Fixtures in Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ODI and T20I Series With Venues and Match Timings in IST.

While defending 165 runs, Pakistan bowlers Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem broke the back of the Zimbabwe batting attack, which ensured an easy victory for the Salman Agha-led side. Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem picked up a three-wicket haul. For Zimbabwe, captain Sikandar Raza played the fighting knock of 39 runs, and wicketkeeper-batter Tadiwanashe Marumani scored 33 runs as the rest of the team failed to cross even the 10-run mark.

Usman Khan and Tayyab Tahir Played Vital Knocks for Pakistan

The Pakistan national cricket team scored 165-4 in their 20 overs after wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan scored 39 runs off 30 balls, including four boundaries, and Tayyab Tahir played a crucial knock of 39* off 25 with the help of five boundaries. Opener Saim Ayub (24) and Irfan Khan (27*) also chipped in crucial runs with the bat. Did Mohsin Naqvi Confirm Hybrid Model for ICC Champions Trophy? PCB Chairman Says Efforts Are On To Ensure ‘Win-Win’ Situation As Saga Over Tournament Venue Continues (Watch Video).

Pakistan Bowlers Displayed Stunning Performance

While defending, Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem bagged three wickets apiece. Their three-wicket haul dismantled Zimbabwe's batting attack. Speedster Haris Rauf took two wickets, whereas Jahandad Khan picked up one scalp as the hosts were bundled out for just 108 in 15.3 overs. Pakistan won the one-sided affair by over 50 runs. For Zimbabwe, skipper Sikandar Raza top-scored with 39 off 28 balls, including four boundaries. Opener Tadiwanashe Marumani played a fighting knock of 33 off 20 deliveries.

