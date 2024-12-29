Sports News | Bumrah, Siraj Strike as Australia Reach 53/2 at Lunch, Lead by 158 Runs on Day 4

Melbourne, Dec 29 (PTI) Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj struck once each as Australia reached 53/2 at lunch on the fourth day of the fourth Test here on Friday, with the hosts' overall lead surging to 158.

Marnus Labuschagne was batting on 20 along with Steve Smith (2 not out) at lunch.

Bumrah cleaned up Sam Konstas (8) while Siraj got rid of Usman Khawaja (21) before lunch as Indian bowlers did not allow the hosts to run away.

India were earlier bowled out for 369, having resumed their first innings at 358/9. India added 11 runs to their overnight total as Nitish Kumar Reddy (114) was the last batter to be dismissed.

For Australia, Pat Cummins, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon claimed three wickets each as the hosts took a crucial 105-run lead.

Brief scores: Australia 474 & 53/2 in 25 overs (Usman Khawaja 21, Marnus Labuschagne 20*; Jasprit Bumrah 1/18, Mohammed Siraj 1/10) lead India 369 by 158 runs. 7/21/2024

