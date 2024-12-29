India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Day 3 of the ongoing IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 saw India make a strong comeback thanks to brilliant knocks from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar, who displayed grit and determination against the in-form Australian bowling lineup. Looking to avoid the follow-on, India lost Rishabh Pant early, who played a loose shot, and gifted his wicket to Scott Boland, soon Ravindra Jadeja also perished, getting dismissed by Nathan Lyon on 17. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024: Nitish Kumar Reddy Bails Out India With Maiden International Century at Melbourne Before Bad Light Forces Stumps on Day 3

This brought in the middle Washington Sundar, who joined Nitish Kumar Reddy and began the resurrection work for India. Despite few rain breaks, both Reddy and Sundar added 127 runs for the eighth wicket, which came to an end after the latter departed scoring a valiant 50 off 162 balls. Reddy remained undeterred despite a couple of wickets falling and managed to achieve his maiden Test century in 171 balls, which was laced with 10 fours and one six.

Bad light stopped play early on Day 3, with India going into stumps at 358 for nine, still trailing Australia by 116 runs with Reddy and Mohammed Siraj in the middle. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024: Washington Sundar Praises Team’s Resilience, Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Century

IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Squad:

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sarfaraz Khan, Tanush Kotian, Washington Sundar,

Australia National Cricket Team: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Jhye Richardson, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Sean Abbott, Beau Webster