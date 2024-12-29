India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Nitish Kumar Reddy stole the show on day three of the India vs Australia Boxing Day Test. Reddy smashed an unbeaten 105 as he helped India reach close to Australia’s total which at one stage looked difficult. Reddy along with Washington Sundar added significant 127 runs for the eighth wicket. The two joined hands when the score was 221/7. At close of play India were 358/9 with Reddy batting on 105 and Mohammed Siraj on two. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024: Washington Sundar Reacts to Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Maiden Century Against Australia, Says ‘Will Remember This Forever; Giving 120% Is His Approach to Life’.

Day three saw few rain interruptions as India fought their way back in the Test. While Reddy scored a superb century Sundar played a vital knock of 50 runs as well. India still trail by 116 runs and on day four will be looking to add more runs to their total. If India manages to add 30-40 more runs they will be totally back in the contest.

When is India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 Day 4? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 4th Test 2024 is being played at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Day 4 of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 will begin at 05:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 29.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 Day 4?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of India tour of Australia 2024-25 in India. The IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 free live telecast is available on Star Sports 1 SD/HD in English commentary and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD TV channel. For the India vs Australia 2024 viewing option online, read below. Funny Memes Go Viral on Social Media After Sunil Gavaskar Slams Rishabh Pant in Commentary For His Poor Shot Selection and Dismissal During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 Day 4?

India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website. Fans will have to subscribe to services to avail live streaming online of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Day 4. Please note no IND vs AUS free live streaming online is available in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2024 03:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).