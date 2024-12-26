Melbourne, Dec 26 (PTI) India reduced Australia to 311 for 6 at stumps on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test here on Thursday.

Debutant Sam Konstas (60) sparked the home team's charge with a scintillating half-century, marking a dream debut with some stunning strokes.

Also Read | Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Free Live Streaming Online, 1st Test 2024: How To Watch ZIM vs AFG Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Usman Khawaja (57), Marnus Labuschagne (72), and Steve Smith (68 not out) all contributed with fifties on a good batting surface.

The peerless Jasprit Bumrah (3/75) was expectedly the pick of the bowlers for India.

Also Read | Saiyami Kher Enjoys Cricket with Sara Tendulkar and Friends, Says ‘Thanks to Tourism Australia, I Got to Live This Childhood Dream’ (View Pics).

After an uncharacteristically quiet first session -- during which Konstas took the attack to the Indian pacer with a barrage of boundaries and sixes, Bumrah returned to his best, picking up three crucial wickets, including the scalps of Travis Head (0) and Mitchell Marsh (4) in quick succession.

Brief Scores:

Australia 311 for 6 in 86 overs (Marnus Labuschgane 72; Sam Konstas 60, Usman Khawaja 57; Jasprit Bumrah 3/75).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)