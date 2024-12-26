Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be meeting for a one-off Test match in Bulawayo on the Boxing Day, a first in 28 years for the African nation. The home side lost the ODI and T20 series to their Asian opponent and they must now shift their focus on the red ball cricket as they hope to end the campaign on a high. Opponents Afghanistan had their test match against New Zealand washed off in Noida and this game also carries the threat of adverse weather condition. The squad will be relaxed though ahead of this tie. Zimbabwe versus Afghanistan will start at 1:30 PM IST. ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, 1st Test 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match in Bulawayo.

Ben Curran is likely to be given an opportunity to play his first test match for Zimbabwe. He has a key role to play in the top order for the home side. He was the leading run scorer in the Logan Cup with an average of 74.14. Craig Ervine and Sikanadar Raza will have to hold the middle-order together. It will be a toss up between Johnathan Campbell and Brandon Mavuta for a place in the team.

Afghanistan will be without the services of ace spinner Rashid Khan as he is not fit. AM Ghazanfar has been included in the matchday squad and will be hoping to make his debut for the team. Hashmatuallah Shahidi leads the batting unit for the team and he will need to do the bulk of the scoring here. ZIM vs AFG 2024: Allah Ghazanfar Added to Afghanistan's Squad for Upcoming Tests Against Zimbabwe.

When is ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Zimbabwe national cricket team will take on the Afghanistan national cricket team in the 1st Test on Thursday, December 26. The ZIM vs AFG 3rd ODI 2024 will be played at Queens Club in Bulawayo and it will start at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024 due to the absence of a broadcast partner. Fans in India hence, won't be able to watch ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024 live telecast on any TV channel. For ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024 viewing options, read below.

How to Watch ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024 Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the ZIM vs AFG Test series. Fans in India will be able to watch ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass that costs Rs 25. Zimbabwe lack the quality needed to excel in this format and will likely suffer a defeat in this game.

