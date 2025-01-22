Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) unveiled stands named after Ashok Chakra awardee late Col N.J. Nair and legendary former India women's cricket team skipper Jhulan Goswami before the start of the first T20 International between India and England at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Col Nair was one of the country's war heroes as he was martyred while fighting the Naga rebels in 1993, while Goswami's 255 wickets in women's ODIs is still the highest by any bowler in the history of the format.

Also Read | Pickleball Rules and Regulations: How to Play? All You Need to Know About Sport As India Hosts 4th National Pickleball Tournament.

"As a young girl, I always dreamt of playing cricket at Eden Gardens. Today, standing in front of a stand with my name on it feels like a dream I never dared to imagine. Thank you to everyone who's been part of my cricketing journey," Goswami wrote on her official 'X' handle.

She was present at the venue and also rang the customary bell before the start of the match.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025: Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy Star As India Register Biggest Ever Win by Balls Against England in T20 Internationals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)