India will host the 4th National Pickleball Tournament. The much-awaited tournament will be held at Bennet University in Greater Noida from January 23 to January 26. The upcoming event will be held under the aegis of the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA). The 4th National Pickleball Tournament will feature a wide range of categories, including team and individual events for boys, girls, pro players and age groups of 35+, 50+, and 60+ for both men and women. On Which Channel World Pickleball League 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Pickleball Tournament Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

What is Pickleball?

Pickleball has now become one of the most popular racket sports. Pickleball is a fun, exciting game for people of all ages and abilities. Pickleball is played on a court as a badminton court—using a shorter tennis-style net—and players use paddles to hit a plastic ball between one another. The game became a professional sport in 2019 with the formation of two tours the Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP) and the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA).

Pickleball Rules and Regulations

Pickleball is played either singles or doubles with a badminton-sized court and a shorter tennis net. The pickleball court is divided into service boxes and then a non-volley zone close to the net called 'the kitchen.' The ball is served underarm into the opposition service box, clearing the kitchen. It is to be noted that the ball must bounce on both sides of the court before the player can start the volley. The kitchen (non-volley zone) meant that if you play a shot inside the kitchen, you must let the ball bounce first; otherwise, a point will be awarded to the opposition player.

Scoring is very simple in Pickleball. The winner is decided after a player or team reaches 11 points. If the score is tied 10-10, then a side must earn two points to decide the outcome. The rules of Pickleball state that a player or team can only win points on the serve and can continue serving until they lose a point. After winning a point, a player or team swaps sides and then serves to the opponent. 4th National Pickleball Tournament Set To Host at Bennett University From January 23 to January 26.

The service ball of Pickleball is served diagonally to the opposite service box. The ball must travel beyond the kitchen and bounce in the service box before the opponent player hits the ball. The service can be either underarm or the ball can be bounced on the ground and then hit underarm. During service, players need to stand within the sidelines and centerline and at least one foot behind the baseline.

