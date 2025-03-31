Perth [Australia], March 31 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has said he preferred back surgery to get fit early and maximise the possibilities of selection by team management for upcoming tournaments. He hoped it is the last time he faced such a medical situation.

Green also affirmed that he is happy to bat on any number for Australia as he returns to push his case for a call-up to the Australian side for the World Test Championship final against South Africa in June as a batter.

Since undergoing major back surgery last October, Green addressed his first press conference before heading to England to appear in County Cricket for Gloucestershire.

"The surgery has been incredible. I think I was probably off [my] legs for about two weeks. And after that, I've been doing gym work for the last four or five months, been running for the last two months, been batting for the last month. It's been pretty seamless. So, yeah, pretty happy I got it done," Green said in the press conference, according to ESPNcricinfo.

"It's for the long-term goal of playing cricket for as long as I can. Bowling for as long as I can. I got it for that reason, solely. Obviously, I could have healed [the stress fracture] over nine months, but I took the option to get the surgery, and hopefully, fingers crossed, that's the last of it, which would be nice," he added.

With Green looking to make a strong case, he would need to find a new spot for himself considering the hot-form of run Steven Smith has been enjoying.

Since his return from top to middle order, Smith has found his purple patch and has boasted a prolific form with the bat.

Travis Head occupies the number-five spot while Josh Inglis and Beau Webster have exhibited strength in the middle-order, Australia will have a selection headache while trying to infuse Green back into the Test setup.

"I think we've got an ultra-successful top five, six, seven, so it's never easy. But that's where you want it to be in a Test team. You want someone to basically rise to the challenge, take that position for themselves and that's what's been done," Green said.

Meanwhile, Australia's seasoned off-spinner Nathan Lyon revealed the extent of his hip injury he managed throughout the season since the opening Test against India, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Lyon was ruled out of the closing stages of the Sheffield Shield due to the injury. Since returning from Sri Lanka, Lyon has been ensuring that he regains his fitness before the WTC final.

"I've been doing a fair amount of rehab, five days a week. [It was] pretty painful when you land on it, but also when you run, it fills up with fluid and all that stuff. But all well and good now. So touch wood, it's all good," he said. (ANI)

