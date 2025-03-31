Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Mumbai Indians have once again made a poor start to an Indian Premier League campaign and with two defeats already to their name, the team is in dire need of points here. They are at home to the Kolkata Knight Riders this evening with Hardik Pandya and his men rock bottom in the points table. The record IPL champions have failed with both bat and ball and the team management will need to come up with some plans here to reverse the slide. Kolkata Knight Riders bounced back in style after losing their opening match to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The team led by Ajinkya Rahane looks balanced and they will be a tough nut to crack here. Mumbai Indians versus Kolkata Knight Riders will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 7:30 PM. Sunil Narine Available for MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Match, Confirms Kolkata Knight Riders Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit.

Hardik Pandya along with other big guns like Rohit Sharma and Tilak Verma have failed to deliver for the Mumbai Indians and it is their biggest challenge at the moment. Jasprit Bumrah is nearing return but his absence continues to hurt the side. Surya Kumar Yadav showed glimpses of his usual destructive self in the last game and he will need to continue his good run in this tie.

Varun Chakaravarthy and Moeen Ali were the pick of the bowlers for Kolkata in the last game but the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium might not provide them much assistance. In terms of batting, Quinton de Kock and Ajinkya Rahane will lead the charge for the visitors. Andre Russell and Rinku Singh should provide some much needed impetus in the lower order. MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

When is MI vs KKR IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Mumbai Indians go up against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 on Monday, March 31. The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and it will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of MI vs KKR Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the MI vs KKR IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For the MI vs KKR IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of MI vs KKR Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the MI vs KKR live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Kolkata look the better of the two teams and their well set game plan should help them secure another win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2025 02:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).