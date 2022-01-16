Hobart [Australia], January 16 (ANI): Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins on Sunday said that all-rounder Cameron Green has shown that he belongs at the international level.

Cummins' remarks came after Australia defeated England by 146 runs in the fifth Ashes Test, winning the series 4-0. England was cruising at 68/0 while chasing 271, and it was Green who struck three wickets to bring Australia back into the contest.

"He's just as good as any allrounder in the world at the moment I think. For someone so young, as a captain, I feel really lucky not only to draw on him as a bowler but when he's next into bat I just feel so calm. He showed he absolutely belongs at this level is a Test batter and then as a bowler, he's a genuine fourth quick," ESPNcricinfo quoted Cummins as saying.

"I feel like I turned to him sometimes before I turned to myself or someone else. He's just got that bounce, he's got the control, incredible skills, and he's been so bowling so well, we've only had to bowl him 10 or 15 overs a day or an innings. Again, you forget how young he is, just seeing him at gully as well. He is absolutely the complete package. But he's young, so we've got to keep looking after him. But a bright future ahead," he added.

Cummins himself took 21 wickets in the five-match Ashes and this probably answered the question of whether the pacer's bowling would be affected by the burden of leadership.

"That was probably my biggest worry in accepting the role as captain. I'm in the team as a bowler. I want to make sure that's protected and I'm able to perform as well as I'd like. I think with each game I felt better at managing that. I could really switch off, take off the captain's hat and just be a bowler for my overs," said Cummins.

"Even little things around bowling changes, moving fields in between my overs I felt like I got better at managing that as the series went on and so that's a hugely pleasing thing. Again, it might be difficult in the heat or longer innings, but I feel like it's something I'm only going to get better at," he added.

Cameron Green and Scott Boland took three wickets each in the second innings as Australia defeated England by 146 runs in the fifth Ashes Test here at the Blundstone Arena on Sunday.

With this win, Australia won the five-match Ashes 4-0. Australian skipper Pat Cummins also took three wickets in the second innings as the hosts completed a perfect bowling performance. (ANI)

