The Italian Serie A fans are bracing for a massive game as Inter Milan take on Atalanta in an away tie, with the result of this match having a strong bearing on the title race. Defending champions Inter Milan are top of the league with 49 points from 20 games. Opponents Napoli have 43 points and have played a game more than Inter. A defeat for Napoli today will all but end their title hopes but a positive result gives both AC Milan and them a shot at glory. Another factor which makes this game special is that both teams have an attacking philosophy and don’t mind leaving spaces at the back. Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of Supercopa De Espana Final Football Match on TV With Time in India.

Robin Gosens and Duvan Zapata are out injured while Berat Djimsiti is a doubt for the game after going off injured against Venezia. Merih Demiral at the heart of the defence is the leader in the backline and if Atalanta are to get a positive result here, the Turkish players needs to have a top game. Mario Pasalic is the playmaker in this team and should slot in behind Luis Muriel and Ruslan Malinovskyi in the final third.

Alexis Sanchez is bidding for a start in place of Edin Dzeko after a brilliant performance as a substitute against Juventus. Marcelo Brozovic and Hakan Calhonoglu in midfield are powerhouse of talent and can impose their authority on the game quickly. Ivan Perisic and Matteo Darmian will provide with from the wingback slot but need to help out their defence as Atalanta are known to hit with pace on the break.

When is Atalanta vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Atalanta vs Inter Milan match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia. The game will be held on January 17, 2022 (Monday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Atalanta vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Atalanta vs Inter Milan match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Atalanta vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Atalanta vs Inter Milan match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match. There should be goals in this game and there is likelihood of both the teams cancelling each other out at the end of ninety minutes.

