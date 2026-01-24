Cape Town [South Africa], January 24 (ANI): Cape Town is officially "finals ready" as the city celebrates its role as the host for the SA20 showpiece, according to the SA20 website.

With a sold-out crowd confirmed for the iconic Newlands Cricket Ground on Sunday, January 25, the Mother City is set to provide a stunning backdrop for the crowning of the Season 4 champions.

The Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will go head-to-head in what promises to be a spectacular finale to South Africa's premier T20 competition.

All three Betway SA20 Finals to date have sold out in record time, firmly establishing the Final as one of the must-attend events on the South African sporting calendar. The continued demand reflects the League's rapid growth and the strong connection it has built with fans across the country.

Season 4 alone has already seen record attendance numbers, with 22 out of 34 matches selling out throughout the summer - the highest in the League's history.

The announcement reinforces SA20's proven track record of working closely with host cities to deliver major sporting events that support local communities and maximise economic impact.

SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith said Cape Town was a fitting choice to host the Final, given the City's history with the competition and its deep connection to the game.

"The Betway SA20 Final has quickly become one of the biggest days on the South African sporting calendar, and the support we've seen across all seasons has been outstanding," said Smith. "Cape Town and Newlands have a proud cricketing legacy, and the City has consistently shown how to host major events. With every SA20 Final sold out to date, we're expecting another incredible atmosphere to close out the season."

For the City of Cape Town, hosting the Final represents a significant opportunity to showcase the city on a national and international stage, while driving tourism, hospitality and broader economic activity.

With fans travelling from across South Africa and beyond, the event is expected to provide a welcome boost to accommodation, transport, restaurants and local businesses during the peak summer season.

The Executive Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, said, "We are excited and very proud to welcome the players and fans to Newlands Cricket Ground on Sunday for the final of the Betway SA20. South Africa's most iconic cricket ground never disappoints, and Sunday's decider promises to deliver the perfect final to an incredible SA20 season. With the eyes of the cricketing world on Cape Town, we cannot wait to show off our city in all its summer splendour. We wish the players the best of luck, and to all the travelling supporters who will join Cape Town's cricket fans in the stands, we hope you have a wonderful time in the Mother City."

The final is set to deliver non-stop entertainment on and off the field, with pop sensation Will Linley set to star in the anticipated halftime show. (ANI)

