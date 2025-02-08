Galle [Sri Lanka], February 8 (ANI): Australia's Alex Carey joined Adam Gilchrist as the second wicketkeeper from the team to score a century on Asian soil.

On Friday, Carey accomplished this feat against Sri Lanka during the second Test at Galle. Dominating Sri Lanka spinners, notably Nishan Peiris and Prabath Jayasuriya, Carey scored an attacking 139* in 156 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes to end the second day of the match on a high, hitting at a strike rate of 89.10.

Carey's century in his first in Asian conditions, while Gilchrist has four centuries in these conditions, with one each in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and two in India. The most centuries in Asia by a non-Asian player are by Zimbabwe batting legend Andy Flower (5).

Gilchrist's 144 against Sri Lanka at Kandy in March 2004 is the highest score by an Aussie player in Asia, with Carey currently sitting at second spot. On day three, Carey can surpass the former Australian great in this aspect.

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. Half-centuries from Kusal Mendis (85 in 139 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and Dinesh Chandimal (74 in 163 balls, with six fours and a six) took Sri Lanka to 257 in 97.4 overs.

Mitchell Starc (3/27), Matthew Kuhnemann (3/63) and Nathan Lyon (3/96) were top wicket-takers for Australia.

In their first innings, Australia lost Travis Head (21), Marnus Labuschagne (4) and Usman Khawaja (36) early, leaving the team struggling at 91/3. However, centuries from Alex Carey (139* in 156 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes) and Smith (120* in 239 balls, with nine fours and a six) took Australia to 330/3 at the end of day two, leading by 73 runs. (ANI)

